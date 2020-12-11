A virtual concert and benefit will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Program.
The event, called ToyStock, involves the local organization Musicians Giving Back, said Robert Flott, who helped organize ToyStock along with Stephen Stultz.
The goal is to raise $10,000 and also to collect toys, Flott said.
"It's going to be a virtual benefit. We are going to 'broadcast' on Facebook from noon to 8 p.m" from the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League detachment 471 at 3006 N. 16th St. in 12 points, Flott said.
The Toys for Tots program typically raises a majority of its money from donations during the Covered Bridge Festival, which didn't happen this year because of the pandemic. As a result, "They are really down on donations," he said.
Several bands will perform, and people will be able to drop off toys [new, unwrapped only] at the 3006 N. 16th St. address. Marines in uniform will be there to accept those donations.
Boxes also will be located outside the Poplar Pub at The Meadows shopping center, Flott said.
Many bars and restaurants in the Wabash Valley have agreed to put the benefit on one or more of their TVs, Fott said. These establishments will have white ammo cans with Toys for Tots labels on them.
Participating bars/restaurants include: T's Lounge; M.Moggers; Texas Roadhouse; Ripley's; The Cabin; American Legion Post 104; American Legion Post Brazil; American Legion Post Riley; VFW Brazil; Archie's Sports Bar; Showme's; Pizza City; Pizza King; the Marine Corps League; Elm Grove Tavern; Brazil Eagles; Sonka Irish Pub; Bar 365; Great Giornos.
These establishments will have posters with QR codes on them, which people can scan with their smart phones and go directly to a website where they can donate on line. For those wishing to give money directly, the places will have cans for donations.
Bands include Rubber Biscuit, Cheap & Easy; Matt Westerfield; Chain Reaction and Rhythm Relic. Major Erin Oransky will sing the Anthem.
View the concert online on the Facebook page of Terre Haute Bar Band Videos.
For more information about the Terre Haute Toys for Tots program, go to https://tinyurl.com/y2l7ezsu
A link to donate can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yy2kyr4y
