The Salvation Army will be doing Toys for Tots intakes for Christmas from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Intake will be at the organization's building in downtown Terre Haute, 234 S. Eighth St.
Those seeking assistance will need to provide picture IDs for all adults, Social Security card for each family member, proof of address within Vigo County, proof of income or benefits in the last thirty days, and two forms of identification for each child such as social security card, birth certificate, on any official document.
For more information, please call 812-232-4081.
