The lines to enter the Toys for Tots zone at the Meadows Shopping Center on Tuesday would make a Black Friday shopping line look a little puny.
Austin Elkins, a Toys for Tots volunteer, had been at his post alongside about 50 volunteers since 9 a.m. By noon, he had seen “hundreds of people — thousands, probably.”
Those receiving the donated gifts are “very grateful,” Elkins reported. “They’re very happy about being able to come here and get all the stuff they need to.”
Elkins himself was happy to contribute to such a worthy cause.
“I’m glad to be a part of it,” he said. “Giving out and being able to give instead of taking this year. It’s very nice and generous what everyone’s doing.”
Another volunteer, opening stacks upon stacks of boxes of garbage bags to give to parents to collect their wares, estimated in the early going he had distributed 700 bags in the early going.
Cpl. Dylan Rutan of the Marine Corps Reserve, which organized the toy drive, assisted families in choosing their acquisitions.
“I’ve shopped with 22 families today,” he said. “They got toys for all of their children. I was able to get three bicycles to three different families.”
Rutan added, “I joined the Marine Corps serve my country, but to serve locally and help these families out means a lot to me.”
The Marine was impressed with the area’s immense generosity.
“Terre Haute, Vigo County at large and the surrounding communities have raised a ton of money, way more money than I could have imagined.”
Kacie Fleschner was on hand to select gifts for four children. “It’s a nice thing to do, to give toys to them who can’t get ‘em,” she said.
Lewis Green was there for his two children.
“I think they do a wonderful job,” Green said. “Every year they help us, I know that, and they help thousands of people. That’s awesome.”
What might otherwise be a day of disappointment instead becomes a celebratory occasion.
“It puts a smile on my kids’ face,” Green said. “They’re happy and it makes me happy and that makes for a wonderful Christmas.” David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
