More than 12,000 pounds of appliances were recycled as part of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District’s Tox Away Day earlier this month.
“One of our more popular [drop offs] was appliances. We got three dumpsters full of refrigerators and freezers. We dumped them in with a front-end loader and would mash them down, so they were pretty compacted in there,” said Kathy Kinney, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste District.
Those dumpsters tallied 12,740 pounds, up from 10,000 pounds last year.
Another big item disposed of was automotive oil.
“Last year, we collected 300 gallons. This year we had 610 gallons,” Kinney said, adding the event also collected 195 gallons of anti-freeze, up from 100 gallons collected last year.
“We had 312 cars come through, which was up from 254 cars last year, so I think people are getting more conscientious about bringing those things in,” Kinney said of the one-day disposal event held at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
This year was the seventh Tox Away Day for Kinney as executive director.
“The program is working,” Kinney said. “People call me and will save things until September. They always want to know the date [for Tox Away Day]. We might have to tweak things next year, but was are always looking to improve” on recycling collections for Tox Away Day, Kinney said.
Another big trash/waste collection day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5, with Clean Up Terre Haute. There will be dumpsters for disposal behind the city’s police station, located at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and 12th Street.
The Vigo County Solid Waste District supplies “bags and gloves and two drivers, one who drives a dump truck and another a front end loader,” Kinney said.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the solid waste district purchased the two large vehicles to help the city, as well as the county, with cleanup efforts.
Bennett said the city will target areas on its cleanup day for the two vehicles, as well as city street department equipment.
“We look for the worst areas where we have the most complaints, so we may target two or three specific areas,” the mayor said. “It is a city wide cleanup, but we definitely target some areas. We will mobilize at the police station and then send groups out.”
The event uses volunteers to help with cleaning. “If want to volunteer, just show up at 8 a.m. You will see some tents in the parking lot. We give them a T-shirt, a bag and gloves and tell them to go here” to clean up an area.
“We get a lot of done. It is an all-out assault on brush piles and trash,” Bennett said of Clean Up Terre Haute.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.