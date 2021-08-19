Township cleanup volume way up

Waste tonnage collected from township cleanups, so far this year, is more than seven times higher than last year, said Karrum Nasser, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
"We only did two township cleanups last year and that collected about 10 tons" of waste, Nasser said.
As of early this month, the district has collected 73.76 tons of waste.
Two more township cleanups are planned, the first for Nevins/Otter Creek townships on Oct. 2 at the Burnett Fire Department, at 7855 E Devonald Ave. The second is Oct. 23 for Prairie Creek Township at Prairie Creek Community Center, 5611 W. Middleton Drive. All cleanups are held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"After we do that (Prairie Creek Township) we will have done 10 cleanups for 2021, but my goal for next year is to do two (cleanups) for each township, one in the spring and one in the fall," Nasser told the Solid Waste Management District board on Thursday. The county has 12 townships.
Another cleanup is slated for Harrison Township, which contains the majority of the city of Terre Haute, on Oct. 9. Mayor Duke Bennett said the city averages 50 tons of waste collected in two annual cleanups.
Nasser said no township cleanup has yet been planned for Honey Creek Township. A collection site has yet to be worked out, he added.
The most recent township cleanup was staged in Linton Township on Aug. 7. That effort collected 3.36 tons of waste, Nasser said.
In another cleanup collection effort, the district will hold its annual Tox Away Day at its facility, at 3230 E Haythorne Ave., on Sept. 25, also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We are going to expand that event from what we have done in the past," Nasser said, "adding electronics, and we will do shredding, white goods and chemicals. We also plan to do something with tires as well, so that will be a big event for us."
White goods are appliances, such as washers, dryers or refrigerators.
The Tox Away Day enables disposal of household paint, pesticides, stains, oil, gas, antifreeze and other items. A complete list of eligible items can be found at the district's web site at www.vigocountysolidwaste.org.
All of the collection efforts are only for Vigo County residents, Nasser said.
The county's waste collection is funded through tipping fees collected from Republic Services at the Sycamore Ridge Landfill in southern Vigo County. Last year the county collected $523,884 in tipping fees, with funds divided among the solid waste district and the general fund for Vigo County.
So far this year, the fees have generated $366,375, with $280,679 going to the solid waste district and $85,696 to the county.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
