Candidates for mayor of Terre Haute in the 2019 municipal election will be featured in a series of town hall meetings this month sponsored by the Tribune-Star.
There will be four town hall meetings in the last two weeks of September, each featuring one of the candidates. The town halls will be conducted at The Meadows Conference Center on 25th Street between Poplar Street and Ohio Boulevard. Each meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and last at least one hour. The public is invited.
The mayoral candidate schedule for the town halls is:
• Monday, Sept. 16 — Shane Meehan, independent
• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — Karrum Nasser, Democrat
• Tuesday, Sept. 24 — Pat Goodwin, independent
• Thursday, Sept. 26 — Duke Bennett, Republican, incumbent
"We're pleased that the candidates were willing to participate in these town halls," said Max Jones, Tribune-Star editor. "This is an important election with a number of major issues looming over the city. Giving candidates time to explain their vision for the future and discuss how they will lead the community is the mission of these town halls. We want voters to benefit from the opportunity to hear the candidates address vital questions firsthand."
Jones said each candidate will will be able to speak directly to the Tribune-Star's editorial board and the people who attend the forums. Members of the editorial board will pose questions for discussion. The public will be invited to submit written questions to the editorial board for consideration.
Jones said the Tribune-Star also plans to make videos of the forums and post them to the newspaper's website.
