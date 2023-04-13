Zeke Torres is the new associate director of university communication at Indiana State University.
Torres most recently worked as stewardship, marketing and communication coordinator at ISU's division of advancement. Before that, he was a multimedia journalist and weekend anchor at WTWO/WAWV.
A 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he received a bachelor's degree in mass communications.
His new duties include developing print and digital content for ISU, media relations, creating content for ISU Today and thinking of new ideas to promote ISU and help increase its digital footprint, according to the university.
"I'm thrilled to join University Communication and highlight the extraordinary work done on campus," Torres said in the university's ISU Today online publication. "I can't wait to bring my media experience to this role and collaborate with my co-workers to serve ISU and the community. "
