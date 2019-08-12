The Terre Haute Torpedoes will be holding a Swim-a-Thon fundraiser on Saturday (Aug. 17) at the Vigo County School Corporation Aquatics Center.
Swimmers will have a two-hour period in which to swim a maximum of 200 lengths. Donors are encouraged to support our athletes by pledging to support their efforts-either via a flat donation, or by pledging a certain amount of money per length that the swimmer completes.
The Swim-a-Thon will provide funds to enable the club to establish scholarship funds for college bound swimmers, purchase needed equipment, and provide scholarships for families of swimmers in financial need.
In addition to raising funds for the team, 5 percent of the money raised will go back to the USA Swimming Foundation.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a swimmer should contact Dave Breiding at dave@terrehautetorpedoes.com or Bridget Roberts-Pittman at fundraising@terrehautetorpedoes.com or visit terrehautetorpedoes.com.
