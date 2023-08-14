There will be a meeting of the Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition steering committee at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Sweet P’s Agape Café, 13 W Jackson St., Sullivan.
The Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition Steering is a group of volunteer individuals and organizations formed to provide disaster recovery services to people affected by the March 31 tornado.
The committee has voted to make its meetings open to the public to improve communication, trust and transparency.
The coalition is a program of the Wabash Valley Community For more information, please visit the coalition's Facebook page.
