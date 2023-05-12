Mayor Clint Lamb provided an encouraging update on Friday regarding restoration efforts after the devastating March 31 tornado reduced much of Sullivan’s south side to rubble.
Lamb was joined by representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Those speaking emphasized that the deadline to register for assistance from FEMA and the SBA is June 14.
People can register by calling 800-621-3362 or visiting disasterassitance.gov, though the easiest way is to visit the Disaster Recovery Center at Sullivan City Hall.
FEMA external affairs officer Craig Browning said those who have registered will receive a determination letter in the mail stating their eligibility or ineligibility for assistance.
“It’s critically important to read this letter in its entirety — a lot of folks see the top line saying they’re ineligible for assistance and throw it away,” he said. “We need you to read that entire letter.”
The letter will explain how the applicant can achieve eligibility by providing proof of ownership or an insurance determination letter.
Those who didn’t answer the phone when FEMA’s processing center called can also contact the agency to move their application further along.
Throughout the areas affected by tornadoes, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams went door to door, speaking to storm survivors at 14,000 homes in 2 1/2 weeks. It has provided $5.2 million for Hoosiers within the last several weeks.
The SBA isn’t just for businesses — it can help homeowners, renters and nonprofits, as well, said Stephen Clark of the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. It has approved $3 million in assistance throughout Indiana.
Additionally, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation is still taking donations for the city’s recovery team.
Cleanup in Sullivan has been completed, and as Lamb said, “The cavalry started to go back home,” as those who sent resources from Terre Haute, Vincennes, Clinton, Brazil and elsewhere have returned home.
Sullivan has hosted several events since the tornado, including a 5K run scheduled for Saturday, and expects to open the city pool soon.
“To me, these are these spots of hope and inspiration that show this sense of normalcy or what we consider the new normal,” Lamb said. He added, “Our hearts are still heavy for those we have lost.”
A number of for-sale signs have popped up on the south side, as some residents for myriad reasons are opting to move.
Surveyors will be dispatched to the affected area in the next few weeks to parse out each remaining landowner’s boundaries so no one accidentally builds on a neighbor’s property.
Lamb said the White House has reached out to him a couple of times since President Joe Biden declared Sullivan a disaster area. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has contacted him four times since his first visit to see the wreckage.
“We have heard from the Statehouse to the White House,” Lamb said. “We live in a world where all we hear is government cannot function; the government cannot take care of people.
“But I can honestly say I’m seeing that we’re stepping up in a big way and together we’re partnering and taking care of our people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.