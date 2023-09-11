The Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition steering committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweet P’s Agape Cafe, 13 W. Jackson St., Sullivan.
The public is welcome.
The coalition is a group of community volunteer individuals and organizations formed to provide disaster recovery services to individuals and families affected by the March 31 tornado in Sullivan. The coalition is a program of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
For more information, please find Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition on Facebook.
