The Sullivan County Long-Term Tornado Recovery Coalition is seeking additional volunteer Disaster Case Managers to assist those who have been affected by the March 31 tornado.
These case managers work with individual clients to help quantify their needs in order to potentially obtain assistance from the community donations to the Help Sullivan Recover fund.
Richard Payonk, volunteer director for the coalition, said, “We know that our community would like us to be faster in the work of bringing assistance to those impacted, but with over 100 open client cases and just four case managers, we have recognized that we need more volunteers, and we are looking to the Sullivan Community and the Wabash Valley to help us."
Payonk said that trained volunteers can take on as many cases as their schedule will allow, even if someone can only dedicate four or five per week.
While some of the work can be completed from home using issued phones, there will be requirements to meet with clients, which will most often need to take place in Sullivan.
Those interested can can attend a training session from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at at the new City Hall, 110 N Main Street, Sullivan. Lunch will be provided. No sign-up is necessary.
Attendees will learn the process for assisting clients. The training will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a description of the process and requirements so that attendees can decide if this volunteer opportunity is right for them and thereby decide to stay for the full day.
