Sullivan resident John Runkle is among the many tornado survivors whose future is up in the air, at least as far as permanent housing.
Fortunately, he has homeowner’s insurance.
“I’m in good shape, compared to everybody else,” said Runkle, 69, who grew up in Terre Haute and graduated from Garfield High School in 1971.
Some of his neighbors didn’t have any home insurance.
Late Thursday morning, he was waiting outside his heavily-damaged home for an insurance adjuster to arrive.
Early indications were the home is a total loss.
The night of March 31, he was standing on his porch on Court Street when he heard the tornado coming; he couldn’t see it because it was too dark. He quickly went inside and took cover. “I could hear it ripping stuff off,” he said.
He believes his home was on the far northside of the tornado.
Currently, Runkle is on a 30-day voucher program with the state and is staying at a Terre Haute hotel. After 30 days, which is next week, “I don’t know — yet,” he said.
He said his insurance will cover temporary housing while they work to determine what happens long term, and whether Runkle rebuilds or finds a new residence.
Runkle, who is retired, had only lived in the Court Street home for a year. He formerly worked in construction and also had been an over-the-road truck driver.
While his home was still standing, the landscape around him was stark and barren. The rubble and debris left in the tornado’s aftermath has been removed.
Nearby, at least one new home was already under construction.
While Runkle said he’ll be okay, he won’t come out ahead; he’ll have losses.
But all things considered, “There’s a lot of lucky people around here and I’m one of them.”
