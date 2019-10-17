Topping Out: RHIT marks milestone as it erects new academic building

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology celebrated a milestone Thursday afternoon when it “topped out” its new $29 million, 70,000-square-foot academic building by attaching a steel beam to complete the highest point of the project.
Students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to sign the steel section on campus earlier this week, and Thursday’s topping out ceremony was attended by members of the campus community including RHIT President Rob Coons, steel workers and representatives of project manager Garmong Construction Services.
Additional steel beams will be added in future weeks to complete the building’s infrastructure. Construction began early this summer on the site, which is between Moench Hall and Myers Hall on the east side of campus.
When complete for the 2021-22 school year, the new academic building will have collaboration workspaces, design studios, flexible classrooms, chemistry laboratories and faculty innovation spaces, according to a news release from the institute.
The building has been designed to support active student engagement through flexible and easily adaptable spaces for student projects and design studios, as well as breakout space for students and teams to collaborate on projects.
A central atrium and lots of interior and exterior glass will showcase the work taking place within, making it a “window into Rose” and that innovation, lab activities and teamwork.
Students also will have access to a prototyping laboratory, laser-cutting devices, machine tools and a woodworking shop.
Coons noted the building “adds an important new dimension to the education we offer our students. It marks a wonderful new addition to our campus.”
It was designed by RATIO Architects of Indianapolis.
The project is being supported through a $15 million lead gift from an anonymous donor as part of Rose-Hulman’s Mission Driven campaign.
“We are fortunate to have visionary donors who recognize the value of investing in the future of Rose-Hulman and its students,” Coons said.
