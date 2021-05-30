West Vigo High School graduates didn’t finish their high school careers in their beloved Green Dome, but they still joyously celebrated their accomplishment, in-person and with family and friends present.
As a COVID-19 precaution, and to allow more people to attend, the ceremony for the 144 graduates took place at Hulman Center. In recent years, it has taken place at the West Vigo gym.
“Today might be a bit blue-er, a bit bigger and a little cooler than we’re used to, but we all know this is where we need to be together as one — celebrating being graduates,” said West Vigo principal Ryan Easton.
He told them of the expectations the school set for them when they started as freshmen: 1) “Your butt better be here.” Attend and be engaged. 2) Give it your best effort. 3) Be nice and do the right thing.
Easton challenged the graduates to use those three fundamental expectations as they pursue life after high school.
On a personal note, Easton said next year will be especially different for him. “I have never walked the halls of West Vigo High School as principal without you. I want to thank you for being my first group.”
They’ve made the past four years smooth and memorable, he said.
“You’ve put up with my shenanigans, my dad speeches, endless selfies, high-fives and even an occasional kick in your fanny to get it going. But it’s been a pleasure sitting in the front row and watching you grow up from little bitty freshmen to the young adults you are today,” Easton said.
As he concluded, he asked everyone in Hulman Center to join the graduates in one last Viking war cry together. At the designated time, everyone shouted, “Vikings.”
Salutatorian Grace Likens said that to be a Viking “is to be a part of a whole, a community, a family. Unlike most schools that walk off this stage and part ways, we will always be a community.”
Valedictorian Dylan Lemon drew on the words of some of his favorite songwriters for inspiration.
Speaking about the future, he said, “It’s all about perspective. Changing how you look at your circumstances can greatly impact your outlook on life, and can even impact some of the opportunities that may come your way.”
Lemon added, “The future is a combination of what happens to you and what you make happen ... As the Struts said, my hope for us is to never look back and say ‘that could’ve been me.’”
Valedictorian Garrett Roush pointed out to graduates that the 13 years they’ve spent in school is equal to 4,745 days, or 113,880 hours, or 6,832,800 minutes. “All these numbers make it seem like an eternity, when in reality it felt like a blink of an eye.”
With a small graduating class of 144 students, “We all know each other and it feels like one large family,” Roush said.
Among the graduates was Jake Schoffstall, who took over the family business when his father, Terre Haute city firefighter John Schoffstall, died from COVID-19 complications in April 2020.
“Life is full of ups and downs,” Jake Schoffstall said prior to commencement. Just before his dad went to the hospital, Jake participated in a Christian spiritual renewal “and really found my faith. That really helped me a lot.”
He said he’s also had much support from his family and the Terre Haute Fire Department. “I can’t thank those guys enough,” he said.
This past year, he’s been running his dad’s business, the Deer Barn LLC in West Terre Haute.
In the fall, Jake Schoffstall is headed to Ball State University to study wildlife conservation and biology. He wants to design and develop deer feed and food plot seed.
Schoffstall said it feels “great” to be graduating. It started off a little “rocky” trying to balance work, studies, football and fun with his friends. But he made it happen.
He believes his dad would be “thrilled with me and what I’ve done” and his future plans.
Another graduate, Jenna Breedlove, said if felt “weird” to graduate. “I didn’t think I would be here for some reason.” The past year has been “rough, very rough,” dealing with COVID and remote learning.
She’s sad to leave West Vigo but glad to be done with high school. She plans to attend Lincoln Tech to be a welder.
Brandon Higginbotham agreed it’s been a long year. He plans to study construction management and will attend Ivy Tech and then Indiana State University.
