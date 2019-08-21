Todd Young touts U.S. economy in speech to T.H. Chamber of Commerce

Indiana’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Todd Young, told members of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday the U.S. economy is strong.
Young, speaking in the Le Fer Ballroom on the campus of Saint Mary-of-the-Wood College in western Vigo County, said the U.S. economy in July reached its longest economic expansion in its history.
Part of that expansion, the senator said, is a result of a “record number of regulations that were overly burdensome” on business that Republicans repealed, especially regulations from the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. EPA.
Examples he cited included:
• Elimination of Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations that penalized employers for failing to track and record work-related injuries and illnesses up to five years after they occurred;
• Dodd-Frank reforms that removed regulations the senator said kept community banks from lending to small businesses;
• Repeal of the Clean Power Plan, which negatively impacted the coal industry.
The senator said burdensome fees amounted to hidden taxes, and eliminating those provides a measure of certainty even greater than tax reform when it comes to sustaining economic growth.
“I have heard feed back from businesses,” Young said. “It is actually the regulatory reform that has been more meaningful.”
He also cited recent successes in filling judicial and other federal posts.
“In total we have been able to fill over 120 federal judge spots, with five in the state of Indiana,” Young said, adding former Notre Dame University law professor Amy Coney Barrett is now a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Barrett is often mentioned as a potential future Supreme Court nominee.
“I am very proud, having played a role in recommending to the president who we should nominate for these positions, of the quality of men and women who have stepped up to serve the country on the bench,” Young said.
Young outlined several bills he is supporting, from job training and drug treatment programs to non-opioid prescription medications.
“If we can fast track approval of these non-opioid alternatives … people can have more rapid access to these products,” Young said.
Young counted himself among the most conservative members of the U.S. Senate, but he also referred to a recent bipartisan index from the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy’s that puts him among the Senate’s most bipartisan members.
“I pride myself in developing, not just relationships, but genuine friendships across the isle, because unless things change, it still takes 60 votes in the United States Senate to get things done,” Young said.
Young said he hopes to promote this type of leadership.
“We do have divided government now, but that is not a bad thing … it creates real opportunities. We have a Democratic House and a Republican Senate and White House. Congress isn’t gridlocked. This is great time for us to pass more bipartisan bills, to achieve more bipartisan wins on behalf of the American people,” he said.
Young referred to his “Fair Shot” agenda, which he said focuses on opportunity, safety, health and better government in an effort to identify barriers preventing Indiana residents of all ages from achieving their vision of success.
That includes, Young said, his proposed legislation called Tobacco 21 Act, that would prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under the age of 21.
“This problem is really begging for a national solution so that people don’t go across state lines where there is a lower age of purchase and then bring tobacco products and put them in the hands of our young people. That is why the [Tobacco 21] legislation that I introduced makes so much sense and why I think it will be signed into law,” Young said after the event.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.