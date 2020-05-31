Voted yet?
Today marks the last day of in-person early voting, with the Vigo County Annex open from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Tuesday, Election Day, all of Vigo County’s vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those vote centers are at Haute City Center (former Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local Union #725, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, The Meadows Banquet Center and the Vigo County Annex.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vigo County Clerk’s office has announced special measures to help protect the public and poll workers.
The clerk’s office is partnering with SERVPRO to clean voting machines and help provide a clean environment. Voters will be required to use a stylus when voting to create a hands-free machine. The clerk’s office also has social distancing markers set up, and voters are asked to maintain six feet of distance between each other when inside the vote centers. Masks are encouraged.
Voters at early voting sites last week told the Tribune-Star they found the process accommodating.
“It was easy, a piece of cake,” said Dave Ringham, who voted at the annex.
With Indiana this year making vote-by-mail open to all registered voters for the primary election, hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have chosen to go that route. The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office has said more than 545,000 applications to vote by mail were submitted to election officials in all 92 counties prior to the May 21 deadline.
In Vigo County, 8,336 Vigo County residents have requested absentee ballots to vote via mail, according to news release issued Friday by the county clerk.
All mail ballots, whether delivered by post or dropped off with the clerk’s office or with courthouse security, must be in the clerk’s office by noon Tuesday. Ballots that are not in the office by noon Tuesday will not be eligible to be counted.
On Tuesday night, Vigo County Election Board reserves the right to recess to stop the tabulation at 10:30 p.m. if 75% of the ballots cast have not been tabulated. The board will then resume ballot tabulation at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
County Clerk Brad Newman said that option is to help the board ensure accuracy. With the large number of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19, it will likely take additional time to count all ballots.
Results will be available in real time on the Vigo County website www.vigocounty.in.gov . Under departments, choose clerk, then elections, then news and notices, then 2020 primary unofficial results.
