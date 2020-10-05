Indiana registered voters can cast an absentee ballot as in-person voting starts Tuesday.

Vigo County has three vote centers that open Tuesday, with five additional vote centers opening on Oct. 27.

Vigo County vote centers open Tuesday are:

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

• Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall) at 3401 S. U.S. 41, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

• The lower level of The Meadows shopping mall , 2800 Poplar St., open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

• Vigo County Annex, at 147 Oak St., open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting Oct. 27, the five additional vote center locations will open. They are the National Guard Armory at 3614 Maple Ave.; Operating Engineers at 6801 S. U.S. 41; IBEW Local No. 725 at 5675 E. Hulman Drive; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.; and West Vigo Elementary Conference Center at 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.

All of those locations will be open Oct. 27 (Tuesday) through Oct. 31 (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Vigo County Annex will be open on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon. All other locations are closed on Nov. 2.

All locations will be open on election day, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as will 10 additional vote centers.

The additional vote centers open on election day include Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 157 at 8707 E. Milner Ave.; Indiana State University Student Union building at 550 Chestnut St.; Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E. Cottom Drive; Booker T. Washington Community Center at 1101 S. 13th St.; Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square; Boot City at 11904 S. U.S. 41; American Legion Post No. 104 at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; New Goshen Firehouse at 9113 U.S. 150 West Terre Haute; Sandcut Firehouse at 5970 E. Rio Grande Ave.; and Maryland Community Church at 4700 S. Indiana 46.

All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. To cast an in-person absentee ballot, a voter must have a state-issued photo ID or a U.S. government ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include Indiana driver’s license or Indiana-issued photo ID card; military ID; or U.S. passport. A student ID from an Indiana state school may be used if it meets the above requirements. A student ID from a private institution may not be used for voting purposes.

If a voter is unable to provide ID, they can cast a provisional ballot. That voter will then have until noon 10 days after the election to provide the county election board documentation or to affirm one of the law’s exemptions applies.