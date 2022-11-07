Veteran's Day will be commemorated by Mayor Duke Bennett, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and State Sen. Jon Ford with a ribbon cutting for new tiny homes for veterans Friday at 2 p.m. at the Veteran's Village location at 2227 Maple Ave.
Reach Services' Operation Vanguard will begin on Veteran's Day, as well, with an event following the ribbon cutting and dedication in Veteran's Village.
Later, at 5 p.m., Operation Vanguard's homeless camp will open at Reach Services, 1400 Hulman. Participants will camp outdoors in tents through noon Sunday to raise both awareness of and donations for homeless veterans.
In addition to funds, food, hygiene items and clothing can be donated at the camp.
During the same time frame, other Operation Vanguard staff and community participants will collect donations on street corners while holding signs with information about veteran homelessness through. All donations will assist Reach Services's homeless vet program.
Operation Vanguard staff will also participate in Friday's Veteran's Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at 4th Street. A ceremony will follow at the VFW around noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.