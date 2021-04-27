Tiny homes may make huge difference

The “rise of Ryves” is what one neighbor called the new tiny home project planted Tuesday at the corner of 14th and Chase streets.
A project of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, the new “village” in the Ryves neighborhood is transitional housing for successful residents of MHA’s other housing programs.
Located on two vacant lots at the intersection, the project is a collaboration that includes Indiana State University’s construction management program as the builders, and the support of Duke Energy, Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors and other contributors.
“I think it’s a good addition to our neighborhood,” said Deb LeMaster, who lives next door to the new village. A 40-year resident of the area, LeMaster said she supports the project as part of the ongoing revitalization of the Ryves Neighborhood.
The Tiny Home Village is located close to the MHA main offices at 15th and Spruce streets.
At the offices, Chief Executive Officer Myra Wilkey and staff coordinate services and housing for people facing chronic homelessness. MHA already operates the successful YOUnity Village and Liberty Village housing programs.
“We really want this area to revitalize,” Wilkey said, admitting the neighborhood has had a negative reputation that is unwarranted.
“We’re going to take one of our tenants who has been successful and is ready to move on, and place them in a tiny home,” Wilkey said. “That will free up another unit for someone who is experiencing homelessness and needs a high level of care.”
The people who will live in the new village are people who have done well by increasing their income, have housing stability and have been able to handle crisis in their lives, Wilkey said.
The project was originally presented to city leaders about two years ago. Planning progressed, but the coronavirus pandemic put the project on hold last year.
Tuesday’s groundbreaking is the first step to get utilities in place before the ISU students begin construction in the fall.
Each tiny home will be 300 to 400 square feet, including a bathroom and kitchen with a living space and front porch.
The first homes will be on the southeast corner of the intersection, with some facing Chase and some facing 14th Street. A common area is planned for the center of the lot.
A later phase of housing will be built on the northwest corner of the intersection.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Wilkey said MHA got into the housing business after realizing the majority of their time and funds were being used to house people with mental health issues.
Shawn Reinoehl, chair of MHA, is a member of the building trades council in Terre Haute, and he became involved in MHA after meeting Wilkey and learning of the housing needs.
In early 2000, the goal of MHA grew to include housing, Reinoehl said.
YOUnity House was the first house finished in 2006 with 10 units included. The success motivated the agency to build YOUnity Village with 30-plus units in 2012. That complex was full within 90 days.
The next project was Liberty Village with a target of homeless veterans.
The tiny homes will assist those seeking stand-alone houses.
Tom Chiado of the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors, made a surprise presentation of $1,300 and announced the real estate group has agreed to fund one entire house.
Heather Miklozek, director of Community Engagement at ISU, said the construction effort highlights application of real world projects to service learning and education of students. The students also learn compassion and about giving back to the community, she said.
Mayor Bennett said he has watched the development of MHA as they got into the housing business, and their projects have been top-notch.
He noted that United Way of the Wabash Valley is also planning a community development project in this neighborhood.
“Getting people some stable housing couldn’t be any more important,” Bennett said.
Also speaking to the need for housing was Polly Jeffers, who explained how important the project is through the lens of a family who dealt with the mental health issues of a loved one.
Her mother Mary Rose Hemminghouse was a supporter of MHA. Her brother Eric died at age 32 after living with schizophrenia during his adult life. Her brother had many struggles, Jeffers said, which led to her mother advocating for more outreach programs to address mental illness.
The MHA housing programs help those with mental illness live with dignity, Jeffers said.
Anyone interested in supporting the Tiny Homes Village can contact MHA of West Central Indiana at 812-232-5681.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
