Tiny home project moves forward in Terre Haute

A tiny home project has received final zoning approval.
The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals approved changes to allow the construction of six tiny homes to be constructed at 2134 N. 23rd St. The dwellings, targeted for homeless veterans, would also use property to the north along Maple Avenue as a park area and as possible expansion ground in the future.
The zoning appeals board Wednesday approved a variance sought by the Terre Haute Area Association of Relators to allow the tiny homes to be 360 square feet, down from the required 512-square-foot minimum, and allowed the homes to be 15 feet wide instead of a minimum of 23 feet wide.
The homes will be 15 feet wide by 24 feet long (360 square feet) with a 15-foot- by 6-foot covered porch.
Jeff Lewellyn, attorney for the Realtors association, said the variance is needed as there is no zoning for tiny homes in the city’s zoning law.
“Our [city zoning] code does not allow for a tiny home type of project and if you look around the state of Indiana, most communities don’t have that in place yet, so they go through the process of variances through a board of zoning appeals. That is the hardship, if you will, that there is no zoning for this use without our community,” Lewellyn said.
“Those six homes are actually on four city lots, so it is not stretching the density too much considering it could have four larger homes within each of those lots,” he said. “The surrounding homes that are within this area — east is commercial, north is church/community service and to the west are two residents and both are of a size of about 1,000 square feet, one is smaller than 1,000-square-feet so we believe these [tiny] homes are keeping in character with the homes that are in that neighborhood,” Lewellyn said.
The Terre Haute City Council in May approved rezoning to allow the tiny homes, but required the zoning appeals board to approve variances to the city’s zoning law.
Lewellyn added that the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors, which owns the land for the tiny homes, has “a mission of doing good community projects,” he said. “There is certainly a need for housing and the homeless in our community.”
The Association of Realtors also contributed $1,300 last year to a tiny home project through Mental Health America of West Central Indiana slated at the corner of 14th and Chase streets. The homes will be built through Indiana State University’s construction management program.
Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
