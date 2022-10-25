Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch moderated a round-table discussion on how a $250,000 Community Catalyst grant awarded to Chances and Services for Youth will benefit Vigo County Superior Court 2’s Family Court.
Joining the discussion were Judge Lakshmi Reddy of Superior Court 2; Karen Harding, CASY’s CEO; Brandon Halleck, CASY’s chief operating officer; and Brenda Wilson, Vigo County Councilwoman from District 2.
The grant will provide a social worker to assist the judge with families with conflicts.
The social worker will help the family navigate the system and locate the necessary services that will resolve those conflicts.
“We can spend money at the beginning of an issue or we can spend money at the end, and oftentimes spending it at the end is far more expensive,” Crouch said.
“So if we can spend a little money here at the beginning when families are navigating through life, and give them the help and assistance with counseling or finding housing or getting help with a job, that is far more beneficial to them as a family and to society as a whole,” she added.
Reddy had been collaborating with CASY for a while when she came up with the idea of a caseworker. “CASY just said, ‘We can write a grant for you.’ It’ll make a real impact over the next few years.”
“Every child that has a high family conflict — if we can catch it early enough, we can resolve it without a lasting impact on them,” Halleck added.
In addition to the state grant, the Vigo County Council contributed money to the cause.
“I couldn’t wait to make a motion to approve this,” said Wilson.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation contributed, as well.
“It’s a very innovative approach to give families support they need,” said Crouch, and it comes at a time when mental health issues are escalating.
One of the few good things to emerge from the COVID pandemic, Crouch said, is “There’s more of an awareness about mental health and there’s more of a sense of urgency to deal with the issues of mental health.”
Crouch has been open in discussing how the issue has affected her own family — her mother suffered from depression, her sister committed suicide and her brother is an alcoholic.
“If we can provide services to them now at this time when we’re all aware and know it’s an issue we can deal with, then we can start them on the road to recovery and keep them out of trouble,” said Crouch. “That’s why this grant money is so terribly important.”
Reddy reported that “more than 60% of our children are traumatized” and that judges and attorneys throughout the state are seeing more high conflict and stress in the young.
“We’re not intervening soon enough,” she said.
Halleck is in the process of seeking a case manager for the court and has turned up what he called “a handful of candidates.” He foresees a second hire in the future.
Crouch told Reddy and Halleck their program “gives me great hope” and “We’ll be cheering you on.”
She added, “We may not be able to change the world, but we can change the world of the people whose lives we touch, and we touch people’s lives one at a time.”
