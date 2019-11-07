Ready or not, it’s time to get out the winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves — and maybe even the thermal underwear.
Winter may not officially arrive until Dec. 22, but extremely cold weather will soon be here and reach down to the mid-teens Monday and Tuesday nights, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
The wind chill factor could make it feel like 8 degrees Monday night, according to a NWS map issued Thursday morning.
People should prepare to “bundle up by early next week,” said Joe Skowronek, NWS meteorologist in Indianapolis.
This weekend isn’t too bad, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s Saturday and Sunday, he said. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-30s both days.
“By next Monday, the really cold air comes in,” he said.
Monday, there is a, chance of rain or snow and highs in the mid 30s. But Monday night, temperatures drop to the mid-teens.
Tuesday, the forecast calls for a high in the upper 20s, and lows again in the mid-teens.
A jet stream from Canada is bringing the colder air, he said.
The cold temperatures early next week are below normal; typically, highs would be in the mid-50s, he said.
“You are talking 25 degrees below normal, and that’s pretty unusual,” Skowronek said. “It doesn’t get that far from normal that often.”
People should be prepared for the possibility of some snow Monday, although, “It won’t be a lot. It may be a dusting or light accumulation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.