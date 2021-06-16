The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
“Although hospitals need all types of blood, type O blood is what emergency personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type,” said Theo Boots, executive director of Southwest Indiana American Red Cross, which includes Terre Haute and Sullivan. “In recent weeks, hospitals have reported they have less than a half day of type O blood supply, which is very concerning.”
The Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. Boots said that in Vigo and Sullivan counties, there is a tremendous need for more community blood drives as well as for individuals who are willing to donate.
“We continue to follow social distancing protocols, so if a business or organization is large enough to host a blood drive, they can become a blood booster by promoting the drive and we’ll find a space large enough,” Boots said.
An example of working with other businesses and organizations, the Red Cross was able to secure a large enough space for Midwest Communications to conduct a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 at Haute City Center, 3401 S. U.S. 41. Thirty appointments are available and the organization is offering incentives.
“Give a pint, get a pint is sponsored by Culver’s, who will give a free pint of frozen custard to anybody giving blood,” she said. “Those who donate blood will also receive a free T-shirt and a $5 Amazon gift card.”
During the height of the pandemic last spring, thousands of blood drives were canceled, forcing the Red Cross to pivot to find other locations that were large enough to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Boots said. Because blood drives are considered an essential service, Meadows Shopping Center Banquet Room, the YMCA and a few churches opened to host drives, she said.
“But we’re experiencing a bigger shortage now than we did then. We’re guessing that it’s because people are getting vaccinated and going out to do all the fun stuff they missed last year but not coming out to give blood,” she said.
In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021, which is more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Julie Brady, regional Donor Services executive of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. [We ask that people] please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
In addition to trauma needs, hospitals have reported greater demand for blood as people who deferred care during the the pandemic are now showing up in clinics with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.
Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by donors. Boots said one pint of donated blood has the ability to save up to three lives and that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. Although individuals can donate blood every 56 days, it has a shelf life of just 42 days.
Don’t wait to give
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood now. Here’s how: schedule an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Final weeks for COVID-19 antibody testing
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Through June 25, it is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination.
World Sickle Cell Day: Saturday
Saturday is World Sickle Cell Day, an important day for the more than 100,000 individuals with sickle cell disease in the U.S. Most people with this disease are of African descent and will require regular blood transfusions to help manage the disease. Some individuals with sickle cell disease may require as many as 100 units of blood per year.
The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This screening will provide Black donors with additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with the disease. Since the best blood match for a patient receiving ongoing transfusions comes from donors of the same genetic background, the Red Cross encourages people of all ethnicities to give blood and help increase the number of diverse donors.
Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
