Restaurants and bars were among the hardest hit — and continue to be affected — by the COVID-19 pandemic. From being forced to close to reopening with strict restrictions in place, not only did these businesses lose customers, they also lost servers and bartenders.
To help alleviate those loses, a Restaurant Revitalization grant is available for eligible restaurants, bars and other food service businesses impacted by COVID.
"Time is of the essence to apply for this grant," said Courtney Chipol, regional director for the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center at Indiana State University. "Applications will be available beginning Monday at noon and we anticipate grant funds could be run out within a week."
Applications are available on the Small Business Association website at: https://bit.ly/3347skM.
"I encourage all restaurant owners to go ahead now and set up their account with a username and password," Chipol said. "Sample applications are available on the Small Business Association website and our office staff will be available to assist restaurant owners with the application and advise them of the required documentation needed to apply."
The Small Business Development Center office is located at ISU's Scott College of Business. Interested businesses can call 812-237-7676 for help.
Chipol said her office staff will conduct a webinar Friday at 2 p.m. that will offer more information about the program and what documents will be needed to prepare before applying. Enter the webinar at this Eventbrite link: https://bit.ly/332tMLx.
For later viewing, the webinar will be posted to the organization's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/WCISBDC.
"What makes this grant different from other pandemic relief grants is that even restaurants that just recently opened are eligible, which makes it perfect for those restaurants that need relief from opening expenses or for those that didn't qualify for initial pandemic relief funding," said Chipol.
Katie Shane, director of membership development and communications for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, said all bar and restaurant owners who are Chamber members have already been notified, but invited Chipol to the the Chamber office to help spread the word to others who might not have heard about the grant.
The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
