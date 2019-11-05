A trio of contested Brazil City Council races were highlighted by a pair of thin margins of victory.
In Ward 1, featuring Republican Gary Rickert and Democrat Brad Deal, the incumbent Deal walked away with 70.31% of the vote, or 90 votes for Deal to 38 for Rickert.
Ward 3 was closer, with Democrat incumbent G. Steven Bell winning over Troy Hicks by three votes, 100 to 97.
In another tight race, Ward 4 Republican Karen Boes defeated Democrat Randy Hill, 107 votes to 103.
