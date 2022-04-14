Tickets are now available for the Terre Haute Convention Center Welcoming Gala scheduled for April 23.
The gala will showcase the center’s dining, ballroom and entertainment options. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres outside of the ballroom begin at 6 p.m. Seating for the dinner and program starts at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 per person or in tables of ten for $450 per table. Visit https://thccgala.eventbrite.com. Tickets will remain on sale until 3 p.m. Monday.
Special guest Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, will be in attendance and join in celebrating the new Convention Center, recognizing how it plays into Indiana’s tourism industry. Immediately after the program, live music and entertainment begin.
Dinner will include a spring salad with candied pecans, mixed berries, and a fresh apple vinaigrette beef tenderloin served with an au poivre sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, and garlic and white wine asparagus and carrot medley, followed by dessert.
“We look forward to continuing to show off this great facility by encouraging citizens and friends of Terre Haute and Vigo County to join in one of the first of many events at the Convention Center,” Jon Marvel, president of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board said in a news release.
A silent auction also will be held with a variety of items and offerings. The auction’s proceeds will benefit Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, a local non-profit. Auction donations are still being accepted; contact info@terrehautecc.com.
“The community-wide support received at our public grand opening and ribbon cutting (April 9) was phenomenal,” said Tennille Wanner, general manager of the Terre Haute Convention Center. “This event takes our celebrations even further, allowing us to really feature what a special event hosted at the Convention Center can be like.”
For more information about the Convention Center, visit www.terrehautecc.com.
