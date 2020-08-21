Tickets are now available for the inaugural Grilling & Chillin Donation Giveaway to benefit Vigo County CASA.
A $5 donation gets one entry toward one of three prizes of freezer meat packages. A $20 donation earns five entries for a chance at a $100 package of beef and pork, or one of two processed packages of half hog.
Tickets are available from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Vigo County Courthouse.
First Financial bank will have tickets available until Aug. 27 at the drive thru of six locations – North Plaza branch, Sycamore Terrace branch on Indiana 46, Meadows branch, main branch, West Terre Haute branch, Springhill branch.
The fundraiser is a partnership of Krocs Butcher, Dreher's Custom Woodworking and the Volunteers of Vigo County CASA.
All proceeds support the volunteers and the children of the Vigo County CASA program.
For more information, contact the Vigo County CASA offices at 812-231-5658.
