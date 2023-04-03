The National Weather Service on Monday said the Wabash Valley may not be out of harm's just yet.
Tuesday may bring lingering showers to western Indiana in the morning, and heavier thunder showers between 9 and 11 p.m., with wind gusts joining the evening mix.
Meteorologist Aaron Updike said, "The overall environment for a potential risk of tornadic opportunity is slightly lower than this past Friday," when tornados razed portions of Sullivan, Indiana, and Robinson, Illinois.
"Wind," he added, "will be a smaller component of that environment that would lead to tornadoes."
In a hazardous weather outlook statement posted Monday, the NWS said:
"Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning. Thunderstorm chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible.
"Damaging winds are the main threat, although a few tornadoes are possible. A few storms could produce large hail. Outside of thunderstorms, strong winds gusting to 50 MPH are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Outages
Friday's tornado activity appeared largely limited to Sullivan and Crawford counties, with surrounding areas reporting little damage but experiencing electrical power outages.
Clay County Sheriff Brison Swearingen reported that downed trees were the reported in his area but he'd nothing of major damages.
"In fact, two of our three deputies responded to Sullivan," he said.
In Vincennes, WIN Energy REMC reported that 2,700 customers were without electricity Saturday morning, a number that had been reduced to 40 by Monday afternoon.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum surveyed the damage in Sullivan with city mayor Clint Lamb early Saturday morning.
Areas of Owen County were also reporting no electricity as of late Monday afternoon.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) on Saturday advised residents affected by recent storms and tornadoes to exercise caution when managing debris, which can pose a risk to health and safety if not handled properly.
IDEM's website — in.gov/idem/ — has fact sheets available to help citizens deal with some of things they may encounter, including emergency burning, asbestos debris management and household hazardous waste.
IDEM added that citizens should follow the instructions of local emergency authorities in the disaster recovery process.
