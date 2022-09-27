THSO's 'Sip & Savor!' fundraiser set for Oct. 9

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is introducing a new fundraising effort, which will take place next month.
Sip & Savor!, set for noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in the glass pavilion entryway of Hulman Center, features vendors from the Wabash Valley for participants to try samples from while live music and a silent auction takes place.
Live music will be provided by JazzHaute and Men of Note Band.
The silent auction includes more than 40 specialty items from the Wabash Valley such as doing a weather forecast with Kevin Orpurt on WTHI-TV, gifts from Top Guns, Culver's, Indiana State University and others.
Vendors at the event will be Terre Haute Brewing Company, Afterburner Brewing Company, Show-Me's Bar & Grill, The SILO Eatery and Ale, Eric's Humble Pies, J. Gumbo's, The Saratoga and more.
General admission tickets are $40, non-alcoholic tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $60. Tickets can be purchased at thso.org or by calling 812-242-8476.
“We hope to make Sip & Savor! an annual fundraiser for the THSO and create an event the community looks forward to each year. The symphony is such a gem in this city, so events like Sip & Savor! help support our education programs for Vigo County students and continue allowing us to bring ‘Great Music. Close to Home!," said Samantha Johnson-Helms, the symphony’s executive director and principal clarinet.
This event is sponsored by Labor Link, the Terre Haute Symphony League, Crane Credit Union, Fuson Automotive and The Hometown Savings Bank.
