Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor David Bowden has long championed the Adventure Concerts he hosts for local fourth graders as potential inspiration for them to get involved in music. Tuesday’s Adventure Concerts will feature one of his success stories.
Violinist William Mayhew attended an Adventure Concert as a child.
“I remember being exhilarated by all the other kids my age who were there,” Mayhew recalled. “I went to several symphony concerts growing up and it was special to share the experience with so many other kids, especially knowing the whole concert was curated specifically for us.”
He added, “It’s probably what I’m most excited about performing on Tuesday since that’s what I remember enjoying the most as a kid.”
Mayhew enjoyed multiple aspects of the THSO experience as a child.
“I loved hearing the individual sections of the symphony, as well as the huge sound of everyone playing together,” he said. “They played the end of Tchaikovsky 1812 overture, which was particularly exciting because Maestro Bowden had the entire auditorium full of kids yell ‘boom’ in place of the cannon fire which was performed at the piece’s premiere.”
“I have a personal music mission statement, and it is, ‘Making music changes lives,’” Bowden said. “I love doing children’s concerts. I want to turn kids on to something I know if they start, it will make a difference long term, and for some it could be literally life changing.”
Bowden helped mentor one youngster who had been involved in gang activity in the third grade. After getting him involved in music, the student wound up graduating high school with honors.
“The music is what kept him grounded,” Bowden said.
Last year, 23 schools asked to attended the Adventure Concerts, totaling 1,700 or 1,800 students. That number this year rose to 50, for a combined 3,000 concertgoers.
Mayhew had another inspiration to play music — his brother Stephen played in the symphony well before he joined it.
“It was definitely inspiring to see him on stage,” Mayhew said. “He’s the main reason I wanted to play the violin in the first place, and I owe a lot of where I am now to him.”
Mayhew, a junior at Indiana University, served as a substitute for the orchestra last year; this year, Bowden offered him a contract.
“It definitely felt like a full-circle moment to be performing on the stage that I grew up seeing from the audience,” he said. “I’m certainly thrilled to be able to contribute something to the symphony which inspired a lot of my love for music.”
Mayhew reflected, “I was definitely a beneficiary of the passion Maestro Bowden has for bringing music to kids. I was inspired by every symphony concert I went to, and the kid’s concert especially gave me the sense that it was a reachable goal to play with the symphony one day.
“I’m very grateful for this inspiration, as it played a huge part in getting me to where I am today,” he added.
Bowden said Adventure Concerts are presented in such a way to invite students to envision themselves on the stage.
“I talk about that explicitly during the concert,” he said. “I say, ‘Somebody’s going to come to your school and give you the opportunity to select an instrument to play.’”
The conductor notes that making music helps increase one’s IQ and capacity for learning. Moreover, there’s a 229% increase in college attendance among students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds who participant extensively in the arts in high school.
Though Adventure Concerts feature much kid-friendly music, Bowden enjoys them as much as any classical performance.
“It’s the highlight of my annual performance year,” he said, “being in contact with the music students.”
