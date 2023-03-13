The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will host a special concert as part of its THSO Presents! series. The Moonlight Serenades event will begin at 4 p.m. March 19 at Hatfield Hall.
The ensemble's principal wind players will perform pieces such as Dvořák’s Serenade for Winds, Op. 44 and Brahms’ Serenade No. 2. The show is conducted by artistic director David Bowden.
The THSO Presents! series aims to partner with venues in downtown Terre Haute and on college campuses to share concert performances that engage new audiences. Moonlight Serenades will feature smaller ensembles of 9-13 players from the THSO, giving audiences an up-close experience of the musicians.
The concert will last approximately 75 minutes without an intermission.
VIP ticket holders are invited to an exclusive post-concert reception sponsored by Viribus Wealth Management with hors d’oeuvres and complimentary bar. This concert is also sponsored by the Terre Haute Symphony League, Robert L. Cowden, The Hometown Savings Bank and Stadler Tax.
Moonlight Serenades tickets can be purchased at www.thso.org or by calling 812-242-8476. Tickets are $15 for Silver Level, $25 for Gold, and $45 for VIP. Youth and student tickets start at $4.
