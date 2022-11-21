The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert, Joyful Holidays, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University.
All ages can enjoy favorites such as "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," "Hanukkah Medley" and an audience singalong.
The orchestra, conducted by David Bowen, will feature a guest appearance from Terre Haute native Caroline Goodwin. Goodwin, a soprano, performed in the holiday concert last year.
Concert tickets for adults are $17, $38 and $54. Student and youth tickets are $4, $7 and $10. Tickets can be purchased online at thso.org, or calling 812-237-3737.
Prior to the show, the THSO will host Supper at the Symphony. The three-course dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall. Reservations are $25 per person. To make a reservation and find more information, visit thso.org or call 812-242-8476. Reservations close at noon Nov. 29.
This concert is sponsored by First Financial Bank, Penny and Bob Schafer, Ross Elliot Jewelers, and Walter Balcavage in honor of his late wife, Betsy Balcavage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.