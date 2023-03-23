The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra promises great music close to home April 1 when it performs “Musical Treasures” — including a rockin’ tuba solo.
The THSO will perform several works including Enescu’s “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1,” Fauré’s “Sicilienne,” Rossini’s “The Silken Ladder,” Smetana’s “The Moldau,” Mendelssohn’s “Fingal’s Cave Overture,” and Coates’ “Knightsbridge March.”
Several musicians will be highlighted during the concert at 7:30 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium at Indiana State University, but the most anticipated piece of the evening is Brian Sadler’s “Journey for Tuba and Orchestra,” featuring the symphony’s principal tuba, Glen Dimick.
“Glen and all of our superbly talented musicians are treasures to be celebrated,” said David Bowden, artistic director and conductor of the THSO.
The concert is sponsored by Union Health, Thompson Thrift, Old National Bank, and Ron and Marsha Danielson.
Supper at the Symphony
Supper at the Symphony is available and includes a three-course meal in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall, right down the hall from Tilson Auditorium.
The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. and dinner is served promptly at 5:30pm. Dinner reservations are $25 per person.
Reservations can be made at www.thso.org or by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476. Reservations close at noon on Tuesday, March 28.
Additionally, in “Concert Conversations,” Bowden will discuss the repertoire performed on this concert and interview Glen Dimick during Concert Conversations in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom in Tirey Hall at 6:45 p.m.
Bowden’s talk is free to call concert ticket holders.
Tickets, parking
Tickets are available at www.thso.org or by calling Hulman Center at 812- 237-3737. Ticket prices for adults are $17, $38 and $54. Student and youth tickets are $4, $7, and $10. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
Indiana State students receive free tickets to THSO concerts. Students can show their student ID at the Tilson Auditorium ticket window starting at 6:30 p.m. before a concert to receive a free ticket. One hundred tickets are available for ISU students. Students can get their tickets in advance by visiting the Hulman Center box office.
Patrons may park in the ISU parking garage at 750 Cherry Street for free from 4 to 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. This is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
Accessible entrance
An elevator is available for patrons who need accessible entry at the rear of Tirey Hall.
Patrons can be dropped off behind Tirey Hall in the alley between Fairbanks and Tilson for direct access to the elevator or enter through the ground level at the front of Tilson Auditorium via the downstairs lobby.
Signage will be posted.
