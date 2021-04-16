THSO returns to Tilson Auditorium for May 1 concert

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is headed back to its home stage at Tilson Auditorium at 4:30 p.m. May 1 after seeking alternative venues due to the pandemic.
The THSO will be inviting 2020-2021 season ticket holders to attend the concert in-person and will open a very limited number of single tickets if they become able.
Due to social distancing requirements, the THSO has reprogrammed the concert repertoire to allow for fewer musicians on stage. The concert is titled “Beethoven’s Humor” and will showcase the composer’s Symphony No. 1.
Artistic Director David Bowden said, “We are delighted finally to be able to have an audience listening to and responding to our playing. This will be the first in-person performance for us since November. It’s wonderful that we are able to do this again safely.”
The concert also will feature three short works interpolated between the movements of Beethoven’s First Symphony, including “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission,” the second movement of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto which was featured music in “Out of Africa”, and Beethoven’s lovely Romance No. 2 in F Major for violin and orchestra.
This intimate concert will highlight three THSO principal musicians including concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt, principal Oboe Rebecca McGuire and principal clarinet Samantha Johnson-Helms.
There will be no intermission for this 75-minute performance.
THSO 2020-2021 season ticket holders will receive colored admission tickets in the mail which will grant them access to Tilson beginning at 4 p.m. May 1. The Heritage Ballroom and Lounge will not be open for early guests.
Single tickets may be sold in very limited quantities the week of April 26 at www.thso.org. Patrons should check the THSO website beginning April 26 for availability. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Every other row of seats in the auditorium will be roped off to help ensure social distancing. There will not be specific assigned seating due to social distancing policies. Patrons will sit along the aisle of an open row. Parties may sit together. Ushers will be available for questions. Masks are required at all times.
Low-cost parking is available in the Indiana State University parking garage at Cherry and 7th streets.
This concert is sponsored by supporters including Bob and Jo Brown, Carl Bender and Barbara Brugnaux, Dick and Betsy Frank, and Tom Tucker and Sherry Dailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.