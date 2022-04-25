THSO presents 'Brahms & Rachmaninoff'

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will present “Brahms & Rachmaninoff” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Featured guest artist will be Drew Petersen, a highly sought-after soloist who has performed throughout the United States and internationally. He will perform Rachmaninoff’s “Second Piano Concerto.”
Petersen was presented at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall at age 5, and by age 10 he was presented in a solo recital at Steinway Hall in Manhattan for the company’s 150th Anniversary, the THSO said in a news release. Petersen gradated cum laude from Harvard at age 19 and did his graduate music studies at the Juilliard School. More recently, he’s been praised for his commanding and poetic performances of repertoire ranging from Bach to Zaimont and is the recipient of several esteemed awards and a residency at the University of Indianapolis.
“Brahms & Rachmaninoff” will open with Dan Powers’ original piece “Overture to the THSO” (2005), which is dedicated to the THSO’s Artistic Director, David Bowden, and will conclude with Johannes Brahms’ (1833-1897) astonishingly powerful “Symphony No. 1” (1876).
This concert is sponsored by William and Nancy Shriner, William Hughes, David & Barbara Hagerman, Dick and Betsy Frank, Carl Bender and Barbara Brugnaux.
Patrons can purchase concert tickets by visiting www.thso.org or calling Hulman Center at 812-237-3737. Tickets start at $17 for adults and $4 for children and students. Prices do not include facility and venue fees.
Masks are optional per Indiana State University’s current COVID-19 policy.
Patrons may park in the Indiana State Parking garage at 750 Cherry St. for free between 4 and 11 p.m. on the day of the concert. The parking garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
— Information for this item was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
