The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra and title sponsor Labor Link are bringing Bourbon & Blues to Hulman Center on Aug. 25.
Tickets can be purchased at www.thso.org or by calling the Terre Haute Symphony office at 812-242-8476.
VIP Tickets are $75 for tasting and $55 for non-alcoholic. General Admission tickets are $55 for regular and $30 for non-alcoholic.
VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 4 p.m. for the VIP hour, which includes special bourbon tastings and special appetizers plus a VIP goodie bag. General Admission ticket holders may enter at 5:30 p.m.
The evening will feature bourbon tastings and music performed by the Men of Note Jazz Band, a wide selection of appetizers catered by Sodexo, a cash bar, a silent auction, dancing, and more.
Proceeds benefit the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
Confirmed vendors include Pernod Richard, Brown Froman, Twenty 20, Hust Culinary, Luxco/MGP, Big Machine, Log Still, and Mark Anthony Brands. The tasting list includes Rabbit Hole, Jefferson's, Smooth Ambler, Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Tom Bullocks, Sonoma Distillery, Ballotin Whiskies, Three Chords Bourbon, cocktails and bourbon from St. Elmo's, and more.
