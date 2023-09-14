The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's 2023-24 season, it's 98th, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 with "Petersen Plays Grieg," an evening featuring highly sought-after pianist Drew Petersen.
The concert in Tilson Auditorium at Tirey Hall on the Indiana State campus will open with Florence Price’s bluesy Suite of Dances followed by Petersen performing Edvard Grieg’s famous Piano Concerto. The THSO will close the evening with Jean Sibelius’ lush Symphony No. 2.
Petersen performed Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto with the THSO in April 2022 on short notice when previously scheduled pianist, Di Wu, had a last-minute complication.
At age 5, Petersen made his debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. He was presented in a solo recital at Steinway Hall in Manhattan for the company’s 150th Anniversary when just 10 years old.
Petersen graduated cum laude from Harvard at 19 with a bachelor's degree in social science and did his graduate music studies at the Juilliard School, where he recently completed his artist diploma.
He plays both in the United States and overseas. International appearances include recitals at the Musica e Arte Festival in Tolentino, Italy, Verbier Festival in Verbier, Switzerland, and Euro Arts Music Festival in Leipzig, Germany.
This concert is sponsored by Dr. Bill Hughes and David and Barbara Hagerman.
Supper at the Symphony: Patrons may come early and enjoy a three-course meal served in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall, right down the hall from the auditorium. Cash bar opens at 5 p.m. , and dinner is served promptly at 5:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are $25 per person. Reservations can be made at www.thso.org or by calling the THSO office at 812-242-8476. Reservations close at noon Sept. 19.
Concert Conversations: At 6:45 p.m., Artistic Director David Bowden talks about the repertoire performed on this concert and interviews guest artist Drew Petersen in the McKee Family Heritage Ballroom. Free to all concert ticket holders.
Concert tickets: Purchase concert tickets by visiting www.thso.org or calling the Hulman Center at 812-237-3737. Ticket prices for adults are $19, $48, and $60. Student and youth tickets are $5, $11, and $15. Prices do not include facility and venue fees. One hundred free tickets are reserved for ISU students. Those tickets are available at the auditorim ticket window starting at 6:30 p.m. before a concert. Students can get their tickets in advance by visiting the Hulman Center box office.
Accessible entrance: An elevator is available for patrons who need accessible entry at the rear of Tirey Hall. Patrons can be dropped off behind Tirey Hall in the alley between Fairbanks and Tilson for direct access to the elevator or enter through the ground level at the front of Tilson Auditorium via the downstairs lobby. Signage will be posted.
Parking: Free parking is available in the ISU pParking garage at 750 Cherry St. from 4 to 11 p.m. the day of the concert. This garage is across the street from Tilson Auditorium.
