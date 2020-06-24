THSO introduces new executive director

Samantha "Sammy" Johnson-Helms is the new executive director of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, THSO officials announced today.
She has been the symphony's principal clarinet player since 2013 and also has served as its personnel manager and later marketing manager. As part of her introduction, she played a short excerpt from Mozart's Concerto in A major for clarinet.
Johnson-Helms was introduced at a news conference at the Fairbanks Park amphitheater.
"I'm excited to finally take all that I have learned from my music degrees and my work experience and apply it to leading the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra toward a strong and lasting future in the Wabash Valley," she said.
Future goals include increased collaboration with other arts organizations and Terre Haute businesses and corporations; expanded music education programs; and plans for more virtual opportunities, including live-streamed events and expanding the symphony's presence on social media and beyond.
A graduate of Butler University with a bachelor of music degree in clarinet performance, Johnson-Helms also holds a master’s in clarinet performance from Indiana University Jacob’s School of Music and will soon wrap her doctorate, also at IU.
A Hoosier native, she was born in Fort Wayne and grew up in Columbus. She had been living in Bloomington, but she and her husband moved to Terre Haute on Tuesday.
David Bowden, who has served as interim executive director, will continue to serve as THSO artistic director and conductor.
"You guys have no idea how excited I am for this day," Bowden told those attending the news conference. "It is something I've anticipated for 3 1/2 years, and we are at a place now where we can move forward with a new person in the role of executive director. I am just thrilled beyond belief."
The symphony "is in a very good place," he said, giving credit to the board of directors for its leadership.
