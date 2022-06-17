THSO honors two with Gift of Music Award

The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra has awarded its prestigious Gift of Music Award to Karen Dyer and Tonya Balch for their contributions to the musical arts in the community.
The award acknowledges extraordinary contributions and accomplishments of Wabash Valley community members in support of the THSO.
Both women were influential presidents of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors, yet they view themselves as part of a larger collective of individuals dedicated to the orchestra, the THSO said in a news release.
Entrusted with the position during challenging times, each was “transformative, propelling the symphony toward its current renaissance within Terre Haute’s arts community.”
Dyer, board member and president in the early 2000s, said she is excited to see the prominence of the symphony amid the burgeoning arts culture in Terre Haute. She sees orchestral music as part of the heart and soul of the city.
“There is just something about a live musical performance that is so vital; it reverberates through a person, makes a physical connection,” she said.
Balch, the board’s immediate past-president, also is adamant about the symphony’s role: “Terre Haute has such a rich history as a crossroads city, and this symphony has long been a part of that. I am passionate about sustaining and strengthening that legacy.”
Balch said she believed in the orchestra when its success and impact were not so apparent and is excited by its future.
“I’m simply awed by the energy of the current orchestra and its director, and was inspired, even through the pandemic, at how much the power of music could be conveyed,” she said.
The THSO said Dyer brought strategic planning and fundraising experience during the financial turbulence surrounding the Great Recession and focused on building partnerships and modernizing the orchestra’s communication. At times, she and David Bowden, the orchestra’s artistic director, ran the organization as volunteers, with Dyer serving as marketer, manager and analyst.
Balch’s expertise in educational leadership led her to make analytical decisions, one of which was to unleash Bowden’s passion to build programming that would engage the city. She is credited with guiding the orchestra through the pandemic to its current stability and musical prowess.
The awards were presented June 5 at the home of doctors Thomas and Norma Schmitz.
