When Concertmaster Elina Rubio led the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D major on April 29, the near-capacity audience at Tilson Auditorium bestowed her with a standing ovation after just the first movement, an unprecedented display of affection.
Had the crowd known that the performance would be the last time it would see Rubio with the orchestra, it might never have stopped cheering.
Rubio will be taking her skills to the Minnesota Orchestra next season after two memorable years in Terre Haute.
“I had seen standing ovations before. Nevertheless, they never happened after the first movement!” Rubio said from Aspen, where she is performing in the Aspen Music Festival. Traditionally, an orchestra’s concertmaster is its first, or lead, violinist.
“I was pleasantly surprised by the warmth of the public,” she added. “The feedback was so touching and encouraging for me. It is truly marvelous how deeply connected one can feel to the audience when sharing the result of so many hours of practice.”
THSO Artistic Director and Conductor David Bowden said he had never seen anything like that reception in his 40 years of conducting. Executive Director and principal clarinetist Samantha Johnson-Helms agreed.
“Her performance of the Brahms Violin Concerto will remain one of the best performances I have ever been a part of as principal clarinet,” Johnson-Helms said. “Absolutely unforgettable!”
“Terre Haute has allowed me to develop my artistry and musicianship to a higher level,” said Rubio, who was born in Spain in 1996. “Playing challenging repertoire and making chamber music with its amazing musicians, I have learned the meaning of genuine connection in a big ensemble. My stages of awareness in orchestral playing have indeed developed on the Terre Haute stage.”
Said Johnson-Helms, “Elina has been instrumental in the development of the THSO’s overall sound and performance level over the past two years, and we will miss her strong leadership.
“Overall, I’m thrilled she has won a full-time position with the Minnesota Orchestra. She is extremely well-deserving of the position, and I can’t wait to see where her career leads her.”
Last October, Rubio auditioned in Minnesota for the position of assistant concertmaster there. Although she did not win the job, she was asked to perform with the orchestra the following week as a substitute.
“Ever since, they have been calling me regularly to play with them, but the one-year contract was a big surprise for me,” she said. “It’s an inspiring step in my career.”
For years, Rubio has performed on a violin created in 1863 by Jean Baptiste Vuillaume, which has been loaned to her by Switzerland’s Maggini Foundation and arranged through benefactors.
“There have been many changes we have both been through together,” she said. “My growth as an artist is linked to its sound. We both have developed together! That instrument has a tone I identify with to express my love for music.”
THSO auditions
The THSO will be holding a concertmaster audition on Aug. 26 at Indiana University in Bloomington. It will be holding auditions for a number of instruments throughout the month, including for second bassoon and the trumpet section in Terre Haute on Aug. 13.
Other auditions will be by appointment only between Aug. 15-27 in Bloomington. The orchestra is looking for those with expertise on violin, viola, cello, double bass, oboe, clarinet, percussion and harp.
To apply for an audition, visit https://www.thso.org/auditions. Access to the auditions, including dates and times, will be provided via email following submission of the application.
The audition will include a solo work of the musician’s choice, repertoire excerpts and sight reading.
