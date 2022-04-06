THSO brings back 'Adventures in Music'

In two Wednesday morning concerts at Tilson Auditorium — the first being standing room only — the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra introduced local fourth graders to the pleasures of music in a deliberate fashion — instrument by instrument, and finally as an entire ensemble.
It marked the orchestra’s first in-person “Adventures in Music” children’s concert since 2019.
David Bowden, THSO artistic director and conductor, presented string instruments from the smallest to the grandest — violin, viola, cello and bass — followed by all strings performing Mozart’s “A Little Night Music.”
The woodwinds came next, followed by the horn section and percussion instruments. Selections included “Fanfare for the Common Man,” “Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker” and “The William Tell Overture.”
“The children’s concerts are the most exciting that we play,” said Shelley Chriss, who plays flute and piccolo for the orchestra. “It’s exciting being onstage, seeing how exuberant they are. It’s also really exciting when they recognize a piece that we’ve played.”
Chriss noted that several musicians in the ensemble first encountered orchestral music in similar children’s concerts. “I grew up in Ohio, and I remember the Cincinnati Symphony coming to a nearby gymnasium,” she noted.
One of the pleasures of performing for kids, Bowden said, is “Children are always honest — they let you know if they enjoy it, and they let you know if they don’t. And they’re responsive to things you hope they like.”
Bowden added that more important for kids than simply enjoying the music is being inspired to take up an instrument themselves.
“We like playing for them, but we don’t want them just to have an experience of listening to an orchestra — we want them to be a part of an orchestra,” Bowden said. “Many people think it’s not possible in their current circumstances to have an instrument because they can’t afford it — the schools make the instruments available. We want them to feel not only that they could do it but that they want to do it and they choose an instrument they’d like to try.”
Michelle Savage attended with her children, and reported all were sold: “They loved it. It was wonderful. We hope to come back [for a Disney-themed concert] this weekend.”
Autumn White, who home-schools her daughters Lyric, 11, and Lark, 9, had been sold long before. Her daughters learn piano, violin and banjo from their father Ryan.
“We have come to several orchestra concerts before, and last year we had one in fourth grade and watched it on Zoom. This year, we had another in fourth grade, so we got to come in person. They loved it.”
Chriss pointed out that students who are involved with music later discover that it corresponds to their overall school abilities as well as their sense of teamwork.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.