THSO anxious to resume concerts

After canceling performances last year, the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will return to its concert season starting Sept. 25.
“We are just excited to be back. We are hoping that folks are ready for some entertainment after a hiatus” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Samantha Johnson-Helms, executive director of the symphony.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is a paid, fully professional group of 65 musicians. The symphony is in its 96th year and plans to return to a “normal” season amid COVID-19 precautions.
“We are putting a lot of COVID policies in place. Most if not 100 percent of our musicians are vaccinated, which we are really proud of, and Indiana State University has a policy of masks right now, so all of our patrons will need to be wearing a mask when indoors,” and musicians will also be masked when not performing, Johnson-Helms said.
The symphony’s season starts Sept. 25 and runs through April 30, 2022.
“The arts are a primary aspect of improving quality of life here in Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley,” Johnson-Helms said. “It is also a huge aspect of economic vitality. If people know that there is a professional symphony orchestra here in Terre Haute, they want to move here and business will want to bring their businesses here and that will create more jobs and snowball from there.”
The symphony this year will also add three additional concerts, part of a series called THSO Presents.
“They will be small chamber concerts taking place at Hatfield Hall (on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology) or Terre Haute Brewing Company, which we are really excited to partner with them,” Johnson-Helms said.
“We are also starting some outreach programs with Westminster Village and will do a chamber series there once a month on Sunday afternoon for the residents. So we are going from five performances to almost 20 performances” this year. … That is really exciting for us,” Johnson-Helms said.
The season’s first concert on Sept. 25 features Scheherazade Tells Stories, which includes Rimsky-Korsakov’s “brilliantly colorful Scheherazade, Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, Wagner’s famous Flight of the Valkyries and the recognizable Raiders March from the movie Indiana Jones by John Williams,” Johnson-Helms said.
“It about Scheherazade’s 1001 nights, so all the tales that she told … all those magical tales she told to stay alive, basically,” Johnson-Helms said.
“This very first concert is picturesque. We want to do projections on the side of the walls of pictures representing what is being played so that audiences have an enhanced experience,” she said. It marks the first time the symphony will use projections.
On Nov. 6, the symphony will present Brahms & Beach and will feature world-renowned cellist Leonardo Altino and violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino for Brahms’ Double Concerto, a piece that was written by Brahms to repair a strained friendship. Also on the program is Amy Beach’s superb “Gaelic” Symphony, the first symphony published by a female American composer.
In November, “we are doing a kind of a thank you to ISU,” Johnson-Helms said. “They are a big part of the symphony’s 96-year history. We will be welcoming back two performers who played Brahms Double Concerto the last time the symphony played it in 1979 — Bob and Marilyn Billips, who were ISU professors and principle musicians of the symphony back then — to watch the performance.”
THSO is also inviting back Ray Meyer, who was in his first year conducting the orchestra in 1979. The present conductor is David Bowden.
With cancellations last year, the musicians have had to keep in shape musically.
Elizabeth Ornduff, who plays piccolo in the orchestra, said she went into a master’s program at Eastern Illinois University, so “there was lots of playing this past year for me.
“I have not played with the symphony for at least a year, so it is really exciting for me to get to come back. It means a lot. I have been in the ensemble since 2013. So it is very special to me. This is my community, my home town,” Ornduff said.
This year is special for Angela Reynolds, who plays flute in the orchestra.
“This is my very first event with the symphony. I just joined in August, so it is really exciting for me,” she said.
Randy Mitchell, a professor at ISU and trombone player for the orchestra, said despite cancellations last year, symphony members continued to practice to hone their skills.
“It’s the old 10,000 hours [of practice] to be an expert,” Mitchell said.
“For me, playing is food for the soul. I think for my colleagues it is the same way, so when we finally do [perform]and we can share what we can do with an audience, that’s really why we do what we do,” he said. “It is the concept of sharing our skills with an audience.
“We would not do what we do if we didn’t enjoy it,” Mitchell said. “The hours of practice that we put in, the general public doesn’t see that, but they hear it when they come to a concert.”
Season tickets to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra can be found at www.thso.org. New subscribers can buy a season ticket and get one 50% off in the same section. New subscribers can also call ISU’s Hulman Center at 812-237-3737.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.