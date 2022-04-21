The Terre Haute Symphony orchestra has announced its 2022-2023 season, “We’re Playing for YOU!”
The season is packed with a repertoire that features the symphony’s own talented musicians, including concertmaster Elina Rubio and principal pianist Timothy Stephenson, the symphony says in a news release. The THSO will showcase several instruments and musicians from the orchestra, including “a rockin’ tuba concerto.”
The season opens Sept. 24 with “I Love a Piano,” with Tony DeSare. The THSO says DeSare is a fan favorite and “a triple threat singer/pianist/songwriter.”
DeSare will play the music of timeless piano legends, culminating with Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue.” The program highlights perennial favorites of Elton John, Ray Charles and John Lennon. Plus, the enduring songs of Billy Joel top off the show. The THSO will also take this show to the Paris Center of Fine Arts in Paris, Illinois, for an encore matinée presentation Sept. 25.
On Nov. 5, the THSO presents “Dance Around the World,” featuring its principal keyboard, Stephenson. Czech dances, Hungarian dances, jazz and blues and even highland folk dances fill this concert. This concert features Kodaly’s “Dances of Galanta,” Kilar’s “Orawa,” Dvorak’s “Symphony No. 8,” and Florence Price’s extraordinary “Piano Concerto.”
Dec. 3 brings “Joyful Holidays,” with Caroline Goodwin. This holiday classic embraces the season. Terre Haute native and accomplished soprano Goodwin dazzled last year in her cameo appearance with the THSO. This year she takes the stage as featured guest artist.
April 1, 2023, will bring “Musical Treasures.” This great music will feature many styles and periods drawn from audience requests, familiar favorites, and works featuring the THSO musicians. Among the pieces included are Enescu’s “Romanian Rhapsody No. 1,” Fauré’s “Sicilienne,” Rossini’s “The Silken Ladder,” Smetana’s “The Moldau,” Mendelssohn’s “Fingal’s Cave Overture,” Coates’ “Knightsbridge March,” and even a “struttin’ tuba solo,” says the THSO.
On April 29, 2023, the THSO presents “Brahms & Tchaikovsky,” featuring its own concertmaster, Rubio. In the this season finale, Rubio will be featured in Brahms’ “Violin Concerto.” The concert also features Coleridge-Taylor’s light and effervescent “Danse Nègre” and Tchaikovsky’s thrilling “Symphony No. 4.”
Subscriptions to all five concerts are on sale now at Hulman Center. Patrons can save money by renewing or purchasing season tickets today and enjoy the entire season. Purchase season tickets before May 13 and get the early bird discount.
Brand new subscribers qualify for a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal when purchasing two season tickets in the same section.
Season subscriber benefits include a personal seat for the year, early access to special event tickets, discounts at the THSO store, invitations to exclusive receptions and more. Go online to thso.org or call 812-237-3737.
Single tickets for individual concerts will go on sale Aug. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.