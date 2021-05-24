THSO announces 2021-2022 Season

The Terre Haute Symphony has announced its 96th season, which is titled "Sights, Sounds & Stories."
The season includes the return of Disney in Concert to the Tilson Auditorium stage. Enhanced guest experience will be a topic of focus for the THSO during the upcoming season with the plan to include more visual elements and projections to supplement the film and movie season theme.
“Our plan is to include scenes or visual projections in Tilson that complement the musical programming and give our audiences a unique and enjoyable concert experience,” Samantha Johnson-Helms, executive director and principal clarinet, said in a news release.
Said artistic director and conductor David Bowden, "“As I enter my 25th season with the THSO, I am delighted to offer spectacular music that I believe will appeal to the first-time concert attender as well as to the seasoned concert-goer."
The THSO’s 96th season kicks off on Sept. 25, with "Scheherazade’s Stories," which includes Rimsky-Korsakov’s brilliantly colorful "Scheherazade," Ravel’s "Mother Goose Suite," Wagner’s famous "Flight of the Valkyries," and the recognizable "Raiders March" from the movie Indiana Jones by John Williams.
On Nov. 6, the THSO presents "Brahms & Beach" and will welcome cellist Leonardo Altino and violinist Soh-Hyun Park Altino for Brahms’s Double Concerto. Also on the program is Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony."
The THSO’s annual holiday performance, "Candlelit Holidays," will take place Dec. 4.
Arguably the most anticipated concert of the 2021-2022 season, the THSO is bringing fan favorite Disney music back to Terre Haute on April 9, 2022. The performance will feature "Magical Music from the Movies" with Bowden, projected video clips from iconic Disney film and four leading vocalists.
On April 30, 2022, the THSO presents "Rach 2" with Di Wu. Di Wu returns to Terre Haute to perform Rachmaninoff’s "Second Piano Concerto." The concert opens with a favorite work composed by Dan Powers, "Overture for the THSO." It concludes with Brahms’s astonishingly powerful "Symphony No. 1."
The THSO also plans to continue virtual offerings including concert recordings and online education programs with the help of a generous grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
As pandemic conditions allow, the THSO will bring back its popular Supper at the Symphony events, which take place in the Heritage Ballroom of Tirey Hall prior to all concerts at Tilson Auditorium.
Season tickets for all five concerts are on sale.
Current season ticket holders must renew by June 25 to keep the same seats. New subscribers can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal when purchasing two season tickets in the same section. New subscribers will pick exact seats after the current subscriber renewal deadline passes.
