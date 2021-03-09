The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s “Adventures in Music” educational music concerts will be virtual events this year.
To keep students and musicians safe from the spread of COVID-19, the THSO will present a 30-minute virtual concert in all fourth and fifth grade music classes in Vigo County the week of April 5.
The virtual concert will introduce each instrument of the orchestra and the ensemble families within the symphony. Demonstrations of the instruments will be performed by THSO principal musicians. Students will hear excerpts from familiar favorites such as Harry Potter, Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” and Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.”
During the week of April 12, students will have a chance to engage with the THSO musicians via Google Meet sessions to ask questions and reflect on the virtual performance.
“We have never done a direct engagement element with our Children’s Concert immediately following the concert, so we are very excited to have our musicians and students meet virtually,” said Samantha Johnson-Helms, THSO executive director and principal clarinet. “The most exciting part about this virtual program is the potential to reach a larger number of students with no cost to the schools.”
The program is aided by a generous grant from the Indiana Chemical Trust, the THSO said in a news release.
In a non-pandemic year, the concerts are presented in Indiana State University’s Tilson Auditorium in a live, full orchestra setting for thousands of fourth-graders in VCSC, private school students, homeschoolers, and families. In April 2020, the THSO had to cancel the performances due to COVID-19. This year’s virtual program will allow fourth- and fifth-graders who missed the canceled concerts last year to experience the concerts.
Offering educational opportunities for children to have a concert experience is part of the THSO’s core mission, “and we are thrilled to continue this work,” THSO Board President Tonya Balch said.
The 30-minute virtual concert will be available for free to private schools, homeschool students, families, and other public school programs upon request. Visit www.thso.org and click Education in the top menu to learn more.
