THSB celebrating 150th anniversary

A group of volunteers from Helping Hands thrift store in West Terre Haute smiled broadly Monday morning as they accepted a large check from Terre Haute Savings Bank.
“This will help at this time of year,” said Bonnie Monaghan as she talked about a project to give T-shirts and books to local children, among other ways of helping the community.
Helping Hands was the first of five organizations to receive a $1,000 check from THSB this week as part of the bank’s celebration of its 150 year.
“We’re giving back to non-profits in the community,” said Misy Rafter, THSB branch manager in West Terre Haute. “We chose some non-profit organizations that we think are well-deserving of this gift, and we are glad we can do that.”
To celebrate THSB’s 150th anniversary, the bank will be surprising five local not-for-profit organizations with $1,000 donations to each during a special THSB Week of Giving that began Monday with the Helping Hands donation.
The anniversary celebration will culminate with a public open house at all THSB locations on Monday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Terre Haute Savings Bank has been a local community bank in business since 1869, and now has eight branch locations in Vigo and Clay counties.
To celebrate its 150th year, THSB has increased its annual support to community not-for-profits, including CODA, Chances and Services for Youth, Vigo County Education Foundation, and United Way among many others.
In addition to supporting individual organizations, THSB helped develop and support the “Hot Dogs & Cool Cats Pet Rescue Event” in which all Wabash Valley pet rescues were invited to participate.
“Because THSB is a community bank that is focused on Believing in the Valley, it was an easy choice to expand its support to community not-for-profits to help celebrate our 150th anniversary,” bank president Bart Colwell said. “Our employees volunteer in many community organizations because we take seriously the idea that if our community is to be a great place to live, we have a responsibility to help make it so.”
Since THSB’s inception by six Terre Haute businessmen on Nov. 10, 1869, the historical timeline reflects its growth and service to the community.
On Dec. 1, 1869, THSB welcomed its first customers to the banking room, which was quartered in the offices of Prairie City Bank, a commercial bank. When Prairie City closed voluntarily, Terre Haute Savings bank continued to do business in the same banking room.
In January 1882, THSB purchased land at the corner of Sixth and Ohio streets, where it remains today.
The bank installed computers and 24-hour teller machines in 1968.
In July 1972, the bank announced the demolition of the top five floors of the bank building. The section was carefully removed as business continued on the first floor. The bank stayed open during the entire project. Updates to the building’s exterior and interior occurred in 1989.
The first of eight branch locations opened in 1999.
