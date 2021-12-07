Terre Haute Savings Bank, a local community bank since 1869, is ending this year with its third annual THSB Season of Giving.
In 2019, there were 5 recipients for the initial THSB Season of Giving. In 2020, there were 13 recipients for the second annual THSB Season of Giving. This year, THSB will be supporting 14 more organizations, donating an aggregate total of $14,000.
Bart Colwell, president of THSB, said “The continuing impact of COVID-19 in 2021 has strained the budgets of many of our essential community service organizations. Because THSB is a hometown bank, we want to continue our support for local not-for-profits in the communities we serve. Our employees are passionate about volunteering in and donating to many local service organizations because we believe strongly in the theme that if our community is to be a great place to live, we have a responsibility to help make it so.”
THSB’s giving in 2021 will benefit Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Toys for Tots, CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Thrive West Central, Clay County YMCA, West Vigo Community Center, Team of Mercy, YMCA of the Wabash Valley, Junior Achievement, Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Centers, Next Step Foundation, Riley Fire Department, Riley Recreation League, and Terre Haute Women’s Club Shoe Bus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.