Terre Haute Savings Bank, a Wabash Valley bank in business since 1869, has wrapped up its year-long 150th anniversary celebration by stepping up to support not-for-profit organizations.
Since its sesquicentennial last December, THSB has been celebrating 150 years of supporting consumers and businesses in the communities which the bank serves with eight branch locations in Vigo and Clay counties.
In 2019, there were 5 recipients for the initial THSB Week of Giving. This year, THSB will support more organizations, donating an aggregate total of $16,000 to 14 community not-for-profits.
Bart Colwell, President of THSB, said in news release, “2020 has been a difficult fundraising year for service organizations. Because THSB is a community bank that believes in our community, we determined this is a year to expand our Week of Giving to include more local not-for-profits. Our employees volunteer in many service organizations because we take seriously the idea that if our community is to be a great place to live, we have a responsibility to help make it so.”
THSB’s extra giving benefitted Hospice of the Wabash Valley, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, Riley Lion’s Club, Catholic Charities, Manna from Seven, Toys for Tots, Providence Food Pantry, Camp Navigate, Clay County Humane Society, Council On Domestic Abuse, Happiness Bag, Salvation Army, Noon Optimist Clothe-a-Child, and Bikes for Tykes.
