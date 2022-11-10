A well-attended workshop at the Vigo County History Center on Wednesday was aimed at laying the groundwork to address West Central Indiana’s housing needs.
Thrive West Central hosted the “Housing 101 for Regionalists Workshop.”
Those attending included elected officials, builders, realtors, bankers, lenders, community stakeholders and nonprofits.
More new housing construction is needed in a seven-county west-central Indiana region to replace an aged housing stock, according to a Thrive housing analysis.
It’s important because at a time when the community needs to attract people and families to address workforce needs, “We no longer have the inventory (of housing needed) to help serve them,” said Ryan Keller, Thrive West Central executive director. “We’ve depleted our stock at a greater rate than we’ve replaced it.”
The speaker was housing expert Heather Presley-Cowen, who teaches community economic development professionals through Ball State University’s Indiana Communities Institute and travels the state to meet with municipalities and regions.
She can assist the region in establishing a long-term strategy, Keller said. “That’s where her expertise lies.”
Interviewed after the event, Presley-Cowen said that one idea she promoted was taking a regional approach to housing “because it’s easy to overbuild,” she said.
“It’s really important that everyone work together under a regional strategy that understands how many people are actually looking to live in the seven-county area,” she said.
Each county can then take that information and build to their own capacity. “Vigo may have one level of capacity for new units versus Parke County,” she said.
Her perspective comes from northeast Indiana, where an 11-county regional housing strategy is being implemented. Rural counties, around Allen County will needs more than 15,000 housing units over the next five years, she said.
For those attending Wednesday’s workshop, she recommended taking the next step and getting a market potential analysis to quantify how many units are needed within the region, including rentals and home buyer units, and then working with each county to build their capacity to bring those units in.
She shared several projects underway in northeast Indiana to show “it’s possible for local units of government, community leaders, employers, banks, lenders, realtors, builders and developers to all work together to bring hundreds of units online every year if you work together and make it happen.”
Among tools that can be used to promote new housing are American Rescue Plan Act dollars; residential tax increment finance districts; foundations that do impact investments; and different types of employer-assisted housing.
Residential TIFs “are a huge tool we should consider for single family detached housing,” Presley-Cowen said.
Residential TIFs, signed into state law in 2019, allow redevelopment commissions to create TIF districts for residential property to stimulate new housing construction.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was among those attending.
The need for new housing “is a common problem across all of Indiana. I hear it from other mayors all the time,” he said. It’s necessary to increase the population and workforce.
To attract needed workers to the community, “You have to have houses to live in,” Bennett said. “People come to our community and are unable to find housing they are seeking, so they go somewhere else.”
The first step was to get a baseline, which Thrive has done through its housing analysis. The next step is for the city and county to work together to develop some incentive programs “so we can get more houses built,” Bennett said.
That could range from affordable housing, to more expensive housing, to apartments. “It could be across the board to meet all the needs that we have in our community,” he said.
Options to consider include both builder and buyer incentives; there could be a financial component as well as infrastructure component. The city could donate vacant lots that it has.
It can also use American Rescue Plan Act and Readi funds to bolster efforts. “You can put a package together … maybe we can put two or three things together” as an incentive to builders, especially maybe in the inner city, Bennett said.
“The city doesn’t have a lot of room for new subdivisions. We’ll have to do fillers,” he said.
He described Wednesday’s workshop as “a great kickoff meeting to get all the players together and get everyone thinking about it and strategizing on how do we provide those opportunities to increase our housing stock,” Bennett said.
Also attending the workshop was Myra Wilkey, chief executive officer of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
“There is a correlation between housing, mental health and wellness. I’m hoping to learn more about what we can do as a community to provide more workforce housing in the community,” Wilkey said.
